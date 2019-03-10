Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
140 S Monroe Avenue
Green Bay, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
140 S Monroe Avenue
Green Bay, WI
David W. Lischka


1926 - 2019
David W. Lischka Obituary
David W. Lischka

Melbourne, FL - David W. Lischka, 92, died at his home in Melbourne, FL on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. David was born on June 13, 1926, to Thomas and Mary (Gabriel) Lischka of Krok, WI. David was the second youngest of 11 children, all having preceded him in death.

David married Viletta (Toddy) Bunker of Scarboro, WI on December 27, 1947. They celebrated 71 years of marriage last year.

David enlisted in the US Navy at age 17. He served as a gunner on the Battleship USS Pennsylvania with a rank of Seaman First Class during WWII. The Pennsylvania was involved in combat operations in both the North and South Pacific.

David was owner and operator of Lischka Tiling and Trenching, working for many farmers in Kewaunee, Door, and Brown Counties. He and Toddy retired to Melbourne, FL in 2000 where David learned the art of surf fishing, replacing the hunting and fishing he enjoyed in WI.

David is survived by his wife Viletta (Toddy) of Melbourne, FL; three sons, William of Poplar Grove, IL, Thomas (Terry) of Luxemburg, WI and Martin (Susan) of Kewaunee, WI; three daughters, Julie

Wagner (Steve) of Tucson, AZ, Mary Lukes (Larry) of Kewaunee, WI and Jennifer Robers (Keith) of Port St. John, FL. He is further survived by eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to visitation and rites of Catholic burial on Friday, March 15, 2019. Visitation at 10:00am, mass at 11:00am followed by military honors at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 140 S Monroe Avenue, Green Bay, WI. Internment at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.

Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
