David W. Schoen


Crivitz - David W. Schoen, 66, Crivitz, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 28th. He was born August 8th, 1952 in Green Bay, WI, son of Earl and Evelyn (Woitula) Schoen. Dave attended St. Philip Grade School and graduated from Preble High School. He served 4 years in the US Navy. He married Dolly (Marion) Baranek on December 12th, 1989. Dave had a pioneer soul and lived his life like Daniel Boone. He was well-known and well-liked throughout the area.

Dave is survived by his wife, Dolly; stepson, Ervin Salevski; parents, Earl and Evelyn Schoen; brother, James Schoen; sister, Vicki (Daniel) VanEgeren; nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Michael Schaefer.

A Celebration of Life will be in the near future. Dave will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

"Happy Fathers Day, Dad!"

Love, Dave
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019
