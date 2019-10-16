|
|
David Wahl
Seymour - David "Dave" A. Wahl, 75, Seymour, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 16, 1944, son of the late Arnold and Amber (Hoover) Wahl. On October 24, 1964, he was united in marriage to Diane D. Cerveny. Dave was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oneida.
Dave worked at Gustman in Seymour for 37 years as an auto mechanic until his retirement in 2007. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. Dave meticulously cared for his lawn. He was an avid ham radio operator and talked with his friends around the world and never shut off the radio.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; children: Daneen (Rod) Hansen, Seymour; Dayne (special friend, Barb Hess) Wahl, Seymour; Dion (special friend, Robin King) Wahl, Omro; three grandchildren: Eric (Amy) Barth, Nicole Barth, and Cody (fiancée, Jade Wendt) Wahl; seven great-grandchildren: Tyler Barth, Noelle Wahl, Jacob Barth, Lilla Wahl, Layla Wahl, Ellie Barth, Haley Hess, and another on the way; two sisters: Virginia Prusinski and Arlene (Norman) Denney; one sister-in-law, Sylvia Wahl; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by one grandson, Shayne M. Wahl; two brothers: infant, Arnold, and Gerald Wahl; and one sister, Joyce (Adolph) Kowalkowski; and one brother-in-law, Vincent "Bud" Prusinski.
Friends may call at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Oneida, on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am with Bishop Nicolas Reynolds officiating. Burial will take place in Roosevelt Cemetery, in Gresham Seneca. Online condolences may be expressed to Dave's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019