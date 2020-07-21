David "Dave" WallOconto Falls - David "Dave" Wall, 57, Oconto Falls, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident. He was born August 28, 1962 in Oconto Falls to William and Bernice (Ball) Wall. He grew up in Oconto Falls, Gillett and Fon du lac and attended public schools.On September 24, 1994 he married Tami Bitters in Oconto Falls. The couple has lived in Oconto Falls all their married lives where he worked in residential construction, first for Ronald Rentmeester Const. in Green Bay and later for Lakes Const. in Crivitz.Survivors are his wife, Tami; their three children, Collin and twins Lukas and Laken Wall; five siblings, Patti (Ed) Gallas, Becky (Larry Hazen) Wall, Jim (Mary) Wall, Carrie (Joe) Anderson, Bob (Dawn) Wall; two brothers-in-law, Ron (Shari) Bitters; Paul (Will Wixon) Bitters; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents (both in 1995) and in-laws, Jimmy (1995) and Joyce (2019) Bitters and stepfathers Bob Diedrich and Roland Wellens.Visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls after 3pm Friday, July 24, 2020 until the time of service at 6pm Friday at the church with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Burial will take place in Oconto Falls.