1/1
David "Dave" Wall
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "Dave" Wall

Oconto Falls - David "Dave" Wall, 57, Oconto Falls, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident. He was born August 28, 1962 in Oconto Falls to William and Bernice (Ball) Wall. He grew up in Oconto Falls, Gillett and Fon du lac and attended public schools.

On September 24, 1994 he married Tami Bitters in Oconto Falls. The couple has lived in Oconto Falls all their married lives where he worked in residential construction, first for Ronald Rentmeester Const. in Green Bay and later for Lakes Const. in Crivitz.

Survivors are his wife, Tami; their three children, Collin and twins Lukas and Laken Wall; five siblings, Patti (Ed) Gallas, Becky (Larry Hazen) Wall, Jim (Mary) Wall, Carrie (Joe) Anderson, Bob (Dawn) Wall; two brothers-in-law, Ron (Shari) Bitters; Paul (Will Wixon) Bitters; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents (both in 1995) and in-laws, Jimmy (1995) and Joyce (2019) Bitters and stepfathers Bob Diedrich and Roland Wellens.

Visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls after 3pm Friday, July 24, 2020 until the time of service at 6pm Friday at the church with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Burial will take place in Oconto Falls.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
03:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
06:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved