Davis (David) Radder
De Pere - Davis C. (David) Radder, 75, passed away at home in De Pere, WI on August 12, 2019. He was born August 25, 1943 in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Lillian and Boyd Radder. He married Judy Neumeyer on November 1, 1969 in Green Bay, WI. David was employed at MegTec Systems for 20 years and Tech 4 in recent years. He served in the US Marine Corps, the Navy and Army Reserves and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by wife Judy, children Tivi and Paul Hartzheim, Nick and Amanda Radder, special son Roberto Martinez and fiancée Danielle, grandchildren Julian and Giselle Messou, brother Richard (Jeannie) and family, mother-in-law Ann Neumeyer, brothers and sisters-in law Bill Neumeyer, Nancy Jo and Rob Strong, John Neumeyer, Dave and Tané Van Rite, godchildren KC Neumeyer and Colton Van Rite and numerous nieces and nephews.
David loved his cats Pickles and Sandler, traveling to Minnesota, drinking Bacardi and Cokes, working on old cars with his son and son-in-law, teasing everyone he loved, watching football and Nascar races. He had an affinity for Mexican culture and people and enthusiastically talked about his travels to Mexico.
Friends may call from 3:00-6:00 on Friday August 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere, WI. Mass to be held immediately following at 6:00. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to close friends Dan and Bonnie, Rich, Ellen and Joanie, and Terry and Sandy. Judy would also like to thank Mike and Joe and the employees from Tech 4.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019