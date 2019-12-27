Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Couey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn L. Couey


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dawn L. Couey Obituary
Dawn L. Couey

Green Bay - Dawn L. Couey, age 54, passed away December 24th, 2019 at Aurora Baycare surrounded by family. She was born November 5th, 1965 to Nancy Joan Peters (Wilson) and Carl Glen Peters. She spent most of her life in Eagle River, WI before moving to Green Bay, WI with her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and dogs with all of her heart. She loved fall, Halloween, fishing, the Packers, and Guns N Rose's.

She is survived by her daughter Sarah (Ben) Hunter; her son Christopher (Heather Fletcher) Couey; and her son Donovan (Jamie) Couey; her sisters: Jaquelin (Michael) Houdek and Clara (Curtis) Hennes, and her brothers: Richard Peters and Carl Peters, her grandchildren: Hayden, Tyler, Carter, Lincoln, Cade, Hadley, Hayley (Gabe), and her two dogs: Axl and Bigly. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl Glen Peters and Nancy Joan Peters, her nephew Dylan Peters and her dog Dakota. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date with friends and family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now