Dawn L. Couey
Green Bay - Dawn L. Couey, age 54, passed away December 24th, 2019 at Aurora Baycare surrounded by family. She was born November 5th, 1965 to Nancy Joan Peters (Wilson) and Carl Glen Peters. She spent most of her life in Eagle River, WI before moving to Green Bay, WI with her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and dogs with all of her heart. She loved fall, Halloween, fishing, the Packers, and Guns N Rose's.
She is survived by her daughter Sarah (Ben) Hunter; her son Christopher (Heather Fletcher) Couey; and her son Donovan (Jamie) Couey; her sisters: Jaquelin (Michael) Houdek and Clara (Curtis) Hennes, and her brothers: Richard Peters and Carl Peters, her grandchildren: Hayden, Tyler, Carter, Lincoln, Cade, Hadley, Hayley (Gabe), and her two dogs: Axl and Bigly. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl Glen Peters and Nancy Joan Peters, her nephew Dylan Peters and her dog Dakota. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date with friends and family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019