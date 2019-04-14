|
Dawn Marie Prokash
Black River Falls - Dawn Marie Prokash, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2019 from complications of diabetes at Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, WI.
Dawn lived and worked in Green Bay as a Certified Nurse's Aide for several years before moving to Black River Falls.
Dawn is survived by her parents James & Erma Prokash of North Carolina, brother James and sister-in-law Holly, niece Jenna and nephew Andrew all of Georgia, and special dear friend Bernie Mueller of Black River Falls, WI., paternal grandmother Louise Prokash and uncles, aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Sylvester Prokash, uncles Michael and Mark Prokash, Ken Heim and Keith Deprey, maternal grandmother, Mable Harrison, Uncles Edward and Ralph Harrison, cousin Chad Libert and her beloved dog Macy.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019