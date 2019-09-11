|
|
Dawn Meyers
Bellevue - Dawn Meyers, age 63 of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 30, 1956 in Shawano to the late Eugene and Carol (Laehn) Breitrick. On December 14, 1973 she married Greg Meyers. Dawn worked in healthcare customer service but was a homemaker above all else. She enjoyed spending time with her family, boating, fishing and taking vacations together. She was a devoted spouse, mother and grandmother and a genuine, gentle, caring soul.
She will be missed by her husband, Greg, children; Amber (Bill) Schumacher and Jacob Meyers, granddaughters; Kylie and Madison Schumacher, sisters and brothers; Toni (Dan) Derpinghaus, Wendi (Brian) Tomcheck, Joe (Traci) Breitrick and Gene (Crystal) Breitrick. She is further survived by Greg's family, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Dawn in death are her parents, Eugene and Carol (Laehn) Breitrick and her brother, Scott Breitrick.
Family and friends may gather from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care, 860 N. Webster Ave, De Pere with a prayer service to be held at 7:00pm. On Saturday, September 14, 2019 visitation will be held from 10:00am until 11:00am at First United Church of Christ, 509 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00am with Rev. Bob Laubenstein officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to many who have helped and cared for Dawn over the years, especially; Dr. Leah Nitke, Dr. Napier, Curative Workshop, caregiver Carol, Brown County staff at Bayshore Village, Friends Who Care from First United Church, and friends from Bayshore; Linda, Joyce, Dorothy and Judy, and she was preceded in death by a friend, Moanna.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019