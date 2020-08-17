Mrs. Clyde (Dawn) Seymour
Green Bay - Our dear mother, Dawn Seymour, 94, passed away very peacefully at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 the feast of the Assumption. Mom will be joining her loving husband, Clyde, who passed away on September 27, 2019.
Dawn was the only child of Earl and Ethel (Bishop) Windau. She was born on May 1, 1926. Mother grew up in Seymour, Wisconsin, and graduated from Seymour High School. Mom and Dad were best friends and valued their family above all else. They always kept a beautiful home. Dawn is remembered by all who knew her as a true "lady of style." Mom and Dad loved to shop downtown, especially at Prange's, and have a great dinner at the Mariner Inn on Riverside Drive.
Dawn is survived by her children: Cheryl-Dawn (Bill) Smet and their sons Brennan Smet (special friend Jeanna Grahl) and Aaron Smet and Mom's great granddaughter Iolana Smet. Iolana and Mom had fun doing puzzles and coloring together. She is further survived by her son Langdon (Shirley Brusky) Seymour and their children: Jay, Casey (wife Amy Zippel) and Leann (special friend Mike Schuettpelz).
Dawn was preceded in death by her husband and her parents, Earl and Ethel Windau.
Although we will miss her terribly, we have wonderful memories, and we know Mom is in a better place and reunited with her "Clydie." Our family is indebted to Home Instead Senior Care and Mom's wonderful caregivers. Mom grew to love them dearly. They allowed us to keep Mom in her home after Dad's passing. We also offer our sincere thanks to the caring staff at Unity Hospice, who were invaluable to us and treated us with such kindness. We especially thank Chaplain Nathan, who brought such comfort to Mom in her final weeks.
A private family service was held at the chapel at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, where Mom will join Dad and her parents. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
