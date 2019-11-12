|
Dayton Amundson
SUAMICO - Dayton Amundson, 78, of Suamico, WI, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
He was born on October 12, 1941, in Minneapolis, MN. Known to many as Corky, he grew up in the small farming community of Cahill (Edina), MN. Upon graduating high school, the family relocated to Green Bay. After working at Red Owl Stores, Dayton began his career and rose through the ranks of the regional auto sales industry. Dayton married Phyllis Chaltry on September 4, 1983, in Little Suamico, WI.
Dayton cherished spending time with the love of his life, Phyllis—world traveling, taking road trips, going to music festivals, visiting antiques stores, attending flea markets and auctions. He was a member of the Red Wing Collectors Society.
He will be especially missed by family, friends and neighbors for his deep friendly voice and calming advice.
Dayton was preceded in death by his parents, Dayton W. and Lucille (Swenson) Amundson. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children, Dayton Lee (Todd) Amundson, Kym St. Clair, Kris (Barb) Mazurkiewicz; grandchildren, Jarod (Ashley) Hogan, Andrew (Brittany) Hogan, Dylan (Whitney) Mazurkiewicz; great-grandchildren, Elliott and Alexander Hogan; sister Barbara (Rick) Whiting; brothers Mark (Lee Ann) Amundson and Craig (Deb) Amundson; Niece Tricia Amundson and nephew Eric (April) Amundson; his cat, Hunter.
Family and friends may call at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home (Howard-Suamico location), 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WI, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. A service will follow the visitation at 3:00 pm. At the conclusion of the service, Dayton's family invites you to join them at The Rock Garden, 1951 Bond St, Green Bay, WI, where food will be served.
The family would like to thank Alpha Senior Concepts and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care.
Online condolences are welcome at www.pfotenhauerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dayton's memory to:
The
620 S 76th Street #160
Milwaukee, WI 53214
1-800-272-3900
www.alz.org/wi/donate
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019