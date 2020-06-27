Dean E. JensenGreen Bay - Dean E. Jensen, 84, of Green Bay, departed this life peacefully at home with his family at his side on June 26, 2020.Dean was born on October 23, 1935 in Green Bay son of the late Andreas and Edna (Funk) Jensen. He was a graduate of Green Bay East class of 1953. He enlisted in United States Army was honorably discharged and later served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He began his career as a laborer in the construction industry. Dean was then the Business Director for the Wisconsin Laborers Local Chapter. Dean retired as the Director of Training for the International Laborers Union and was instrumental in developing Construction Training Schools across the country. After retirement he and Nancy traveled throughout the United States and taught Highway Safety. He was the former President of Grace Lutheran Church for over five years. Dean was a member of American Legion Post 11 in Green Bay. In his spare time he loved traveling, and visiting Jensen Beach in Florida with his family. Dean will be remembered most as a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.Dean is survived by his wife Nancy and four children: Jacki Jensen, Jill (Lee) Gunderson, Jon (Elizabeth) Jensen and Jay (Silvija) Jensen along with two Step-Sons: Matthew (Stacey) Jenson and Michael Jenson. He also leaves a sister, Juanita (Jim) Elder and grandchildren: Sarah (Erik) Gotlund, Tyler Gunderson, Kelsey (Logan) Krebs, Eric Gunderson, Michael Jensen, Conner Jensen, Jose Jensen, Owen Jenson, Drew Jenson, and June Jenson along with great grandchildren: Emma, Henry, Allison, and Landon. Dean also leaves many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Alice (Hyland) Jensen, and a brother, Andreas Jensen Jr.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30th from 12 PM - 2 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating his life will follow at 2 PM in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be held at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. For the visitation and service face masks are encouraged but not required.Deans family wishes to thank Aurora At Home and Hospice, and the physicians and nurses at Aurora Baycare for the care given to him throughout the years.