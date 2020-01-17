|
Dr. Dean Magnin
Marinette - Dr. Dean A. Magnin 87 of Marinette, passed away on Wednesday, January15, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born the morning of a killing frost October 6, 1932, to the late John and Christine (Boes) Magnin in Oconto Falls. He graduated from Lena High School in 1950 and UW Madison in 1954. He then worked for two years at DeKalb Seed before attending UW Madison Medical School graduating in 1961. On June 4, 1960, Dean married the love of his life, Mary LeComte at St. Anthony's Church in Oconto Falls; she preceded him in death on June 8, 2014. Dean had completed his internship and residency at St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, Ohio and his surgical residency at Maumee Valley County Hospital. In 1967, he started his general surgery practice with the Boren Clinic in Marinette and retired in 1997. He was a committed member of Holy Family Parish, the Marinette Knights of Columbus, the Marinette Catholic Central Foundation, and Marinette Catholic Central Athletic Club. He enjoyed time spent at the cottage, tending black raspberry canes, and sustaining a lasting supply of Magnin maple syrup. He relished supporting his grandchildren's sporting and musical endeavors.
Dean is survived by his children: Margaret (Michael) Wubben of Marinette, Dr. John (Beth) Magnin of Marinette, Ann (Anne) Magnin of Menomonee Falls, Dr. Robert (Lisa) Magnin of Appleton, and Kathleen (James) Benson of Marinette; eleven grandchildren: Jennifer, Patrick, Rebecca, Matthew, Chad, Ellen, Benjamin, Daniel, Henry, Amelia, and Livia; five great grandchildren: Clara, Anna, Theo, Ethan, and Eli; brother, Hugh (Sharon) Magnin of Lena; sister, Ann Normyle-Buss of Lynchburg, VA; three sisters in law: Carol Magnin of Lena, Mary Magnin of Sister Bay, and Margaret Vanden Bush of Oconto Falls; many nieces and nephews; and devoted friend, Ruth Trudell. In addition to his parents and wife, Mary, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Casimir "Casey" Magnin and Glenn Magnin and sister, Janet Ehlinger.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th at Holy Family Parish - St. Joseph Church at 1225 Carney Blvd. Marinette from 3-7pm, with a Vigil Prayer Service at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church on Saturday, January 25th at 1pm with Rev. Celestine Byekwaso, Rev. Jack Mullarkey, Rev. Bill Swichtenberg con-celebrating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marinette Catholic Central Foundation, Catholic Central Athletic Club, or St. Thomas Aquinas Academy. Thielen Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Your life complete, immeasurable sum--
From where hath all your kingdom come?
A boy babe born of Lena farm
set out to love his Earth and Home.
He acquired lessons day to day from
pew and paper, corn and cow,
berries, maps, tractor, plow,
lab and library, lecture hall,
surgical suite and hospital call.
A loving family along the way,
but one by one they moved away.
Yet his greatest lesson learned from wood:
before this forest, he humbly stood.
Steadfast, he cleared a path through brush
accompanied by his wind-song hush.
And lo, his family journeyed back
upon his bridged and limb-swept path
to celebrate this man of warmth
and gather 'round his loving hearth.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020