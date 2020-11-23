1/1
Dean Michael Bellin
Dean Michael Bellin

Ledgeview - Dean Michael Bellin, 55, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 with his family and friends by his side in Ledgeview, Wisconsin.

He was born on October 19, 1965 to David (Pamela) Bellin and Patricia (Matt) Slana. Dean grew up in Luxemburg/Casco/Kewaunee area, worked several years for SAS of Luxemburg and then Bay Auto and Grandpa John's in Green Bay. He was the Vice President of the CARS of Wisconsin for over 20 years.

Dean sang as Santa in a choir put together with his friends through Stinger's Pub, visiting nursing homes during the holidays. He enjoyed cars, shooting darts, fishing, playing cuyoo, and watching the Packers and Badgers. Most importantly, Dean treasured going to his grandchildren's sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Maurine Luetkens Bellin; daughters, April (Frank) Heller, Angel (Elliot) St. Louis, and Mattie; all his grandchildren who were his world, Amber, Adam, Abbi, Ajay Heller, Jazleyna and Maurice Farrington, Paityn St. Louis; his parents; brother, Curt (Julie) Bellin; sisters, Constance (Daniel) Stilwell, and Jennifer Bellin (Chris Jones); multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; very special friends, Doug Ettien, Wendy Tischendorf, Rick Scarvan, and Ron and Jane Garrity.

Dean was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilbur and Ann Bellin, and Richard and Marion Alsteen.

Visitation will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St. Agnes Dr., from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 28; followed by the Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Scott Malme officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Dean Bellin's family and they will be forwarded on.

A special thank you is extended to Faith and the rest of the team from Unity Hospice and the team at Bellin Cardiology Associates.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
