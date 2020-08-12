Dean R. White
Tisch Mills - Dean Robert White, age 76, of Tisch Mills, died at home under hospice care early Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020, after complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
Dean was born in Green Bay, WI on March 11, 1944 to Wilford "Babe" & Rita (Conard) White. In 1963, he graduated from Preble High School where he lettered in volleyball, basketball & golf. Dean served in the U.S. Coast Guard for twenty-two years, retiring in 1987, having been stationed mostly on the Great Lakes in search & rescue. He then worked as an "assistant" in the Pro Shop at Fox Hills for thirteen years, until 1999. He worked part time for the Green Bay Packers on game days - on the sideline; first in the audio department and then in the video department for twenty years, "retiring" in 2006. After meeting at the golf course at Fox Hills, he married Linda (Radke) Westlund in 1990. After Linda's retirement in 2000, they spent winter months at their retirement home in Brandon, FL. They traveled to play many famous golf courses in Scotland, Ireland and the U.S. Dean enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, golfing, bowling, fishing, cheering for the Green Bay Packers & Wisconsin Badgers; the Chicago Cubs & Boston Red Sox, and the Chicago Blackhawks & Tampa Bay Lightning.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda; his two sons and four grandchildren: Tim (Sue) White of Green Bay, and their children: Alex & Nik; Todd (Raquel) White of Green Bay, and their children: Jenna & Michael. Also survived by siblings Marlene Schadrie of Green Bay, Ron (Sue Smith) White of Green Bay, Chris (Karl) Despins of Scottsdale, AZ; one sister-in-law & three brothers-in-law, Judy (Danny) Fay of WA, Tom (Debi Griggs) Radke of ID, Dave (Sally) Radke of Delafield, and Jim (Sherri) Radke of Waukesha; his godson, Brett Stoeger; and thirteen nieces & nephews. Thank you to Greg Stoeger, Jim Dagneau, Gary Smith and Bill Boockmeier for being the best of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Babe and Rita White; one sister, Linda Bechtold; one brother, Jerry White; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Schadrie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. Father Jeff Briones will officiate at the service, with burial of his cremated remains to follow in the Mishicot Public Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by members of Kempen-Staudinger-Terens VFW Post #7753 of Mishicot. Relatives and friends may call at the church Saturday morning after 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, a memorial fund will be established in Dean's name for the restoration of the Coast Guard Station at Plum Island.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the White family with funeral arrangements.