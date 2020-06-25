Dean Robert Vanden Heuvel



Charlotte, NC - Dean Robert Vanden Heuvel, 67 of Charlotte, NC passed away at home peacefully on June 17, 2020. Dean was born Sept. 23, 1952 in Green Bay, WI to the late John and Leona Vanden Heuvel. He attended St. Bernard's grade school then graduated from Preble High School class of 1971. Dean was the fifth youngest child of thirteen children (five sisters and seven brothers). He led an adventurous and energetic life. In his early years he started his first job delivering newspapers by riding his bike throughout the Swiss Hill neighborhood. In high school, Dean flipped burgers at the local hang-out, Henry's Restaurant. While working summers at the C&C Club in Door County, he was given the nickname "Beaver". Dean was able to travel the country with Rick West Side Shows showing rare and unusual animals. He enjoyed cooking and showed off his culinary skills at both The Spot and Los Banditos. Dean was also a carpenter for the family business, "Vanden Heuvel Construction" where he lost part of his right pointer finger which became a standing family tale. In 1989 Dean moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida where he started his lawn care and landscaping business. His charismatic personality and dedication quickly turned his company into a huge success. There, is where he met and fell in love with his beautiful wife, Rosalind. In 2005 Dean, Rosalind and their 3 daughters switched gears moving to Charlotte NC where he continued his successful business. Dean was an avid golfer, enjoyed a good meal out and loved relaxing on ocean cruises.



Dean is survived by his wife Rosalind, three beautiful daughters and three adorable grandchildren: Amanda (Hector) Hernandez; Melissa (Omar) Contreras; Brianna (Jeffry) Odom; his adored three grandchildren: Gianna Contreras; Rosalie and Elaina Odom, all residing in Charlotte NC. Seven brothers: Dale (Les), Green Bay; Gary (Portia McKee), Walland TN; Kenneth (Sue), Dyckesville; Dennis (Kris), Green Bay; John "Jack" (Kris), Bellevue; Randy (Amy), Clintonville; Scott (Jacqueline), Green Bay; Three sisters: Jill Bushnell, Chipley FL; Denise (Terry Fitchett), Hudson FL; Mary, Green Bay. Dean was a beloved uncle to 23 nieces and nephews.



Dean was preceded in death by two sisters, Carole (Jim Vanden Plas - deceased) and Sharon (Dennis Johnson).



Dean's personality was infectious; all who knew him cherished his company. His family brought him incredible joy. The willpower to live and the passionate love for his wife, children and grandchildren gave Dean the strength to start each day knowing he could share another kiss and hug from each one.



The family would like to send a sincere thank you to Dean's wife Rosalind for her unwavering support, compassionate care and unconditional love.



A Private Family Service was held on Father's Day.









