Debbie (Skaleski) Petrich
Town of Eaton - On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Debbie (Skaleski) Petrich's beautiful soul was called Home following a courageous battle with cancer of the brain that began in January of this year. Debbie was born on Friday the 13th of November, 1970, to Anton and the late Arlene (Rentmeester) Skaleski. Proud to be born and raised on the Skaleski home farm in Eaton, which has been in the family for over a century, Deb was the ultimate farmer's daughter - learning how to drive tractor, milk cows and develop a love for all animals. At the same time, she made her mother proud by learning to sew, bake, garden and preserve everything they grew. Debbie was extremely proud of her Polish heritage and loved to help her Dad make his special home brew.
Debbie had the work ethic some could only dream of. She worked at Schneider for over 30 years, but also worked part-time waitressing at Beverly Gardens, Whipp's, and the Sports Corner. She truly believed in paying it forward and was an inspiration to so many. Debbie volunteered for more than 20 years teaching religious education. She also knew how to have a good time as a founding member of Bob's Fun Tours and loved to spend time with her friends. Debbie attended Hodag for 23 years and was fondly known as the "Lotion Lady" on Overflow 4th Street.
On May 15, 1999, she married Tom Petrich. Together they raised two wonderful teenage boys, Owen and Evan. They enjoyed their time together--camping, fishing and snowmobiling. She was very involved in her sons' activities - musicals, St. James Youth Ministry and the Denmark FFA Alumni. She cherished spending time with her family.
In addition to Tom, Owen and Evan she is survived by her father and step mother, Anton and Carol Skaleski; her siblings, Rick Skaleski, Laurie (Dan) Steinhorst, Ron (Patti) Skaleski, and Kristie (Ken) Healy; step-sisters, Lori (Perry) Schneider and Julie (Scott) Whiffen; her godparents, Bob & Nancy Derenne; nieces and nephew, Sara (Andy) Mancheski, Tami Steinhorst, Ryan Steinhorst (godson), and Rachel (Matt) Labine; goddaughter, Lauren Mancheski; father-in-law, Leon Petrich and his special friend Lilas; brothers-in-law, Steve (Karla) and Tim (Jayne) Petrich; and too many other family and friends to list here.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jerry Matthiesen, a special Aunt Helen Van Groll and her faithful canine companion, Harley.
Friends may call on Monday, Nov, 11th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. concluding with a prayer service 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 12th, from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 18228 Cty. Rd R, Cooperstown. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Rev. Santiago Turiano officiating. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. A memorial fund has been established to benefit Debbie's sons.
The family extends a special thank you to Bellin Health and Cancer Team, Unity Hospice, and Ken and Kristie Healy for all their assistance over the past year. Thank you also to Amy Kroll, Debbie's Sister from another Mother for guiding us, lightening our load and uplifting our spirits through this journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019