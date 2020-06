Deborah J. PatskeGreen Bay - Deborah J. Patske, 63, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born November 19, 1956, in Green Bay. Debbie spent the majority of her career as a caretaker, as her nature was to always put others needs above her own needs.Survivors include her daughter, Shelley Goodine; son, Jeremy (Connie) Patske; grandchildren: Keondre, Kiana, Kaleah and Khloe and their father and former son-in-law, Paul Goodine, Aryanna Patske, Jasel and Bella; sister, Donna Patske and her fiancé Les June; and special friend, Amy.Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Patske; brother, Darrell Patske; and her best friend, Pam.Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com . All in attendance will be required to wear masks and respect social distancing.