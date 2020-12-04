1/1
Deborah K. "Deb" Taylor
1961 - 2020
Deborah K. "Deb" Taylor

Green Bay - Deborah K. "Deb" Taylor, 59, passed away, Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1961, in Antigo, WI to James Ainsworth and Kathleen Barbeau.

Deb grew up in Hyde, MI and went to school in Escanaba. While in high school, she met David Taylor and they began their life and travels together. Later, Deb went back to college and earned her accounting degree. Eventually, she worked in real estate, working her way up to owning her own brokerage, D&D Realty. Deb's dream was to live on the lake and a few years ago she was lucky enough to have that dream fulfilled. She loved the wildlife - especially the birds. Deb enjoyed many hobbies: writing, crafts, scrapbooking, stained glass, photography, quilting, basically anything but cooking. She loved quilting and spent many hours sewing and watching the group "Quilted Cow" on Facebook.

Deb had a large and crazy family. She really was the matriarch of the family, the glue that held everyone together. Deb especially loved her grandchildren; they were really her pride and joy.

Survivors include her husband, Dave; children, Robin (Ian) Fellion and Eric (Nichole) Taylor; grandchildren, Maxwell Fellion, Hudson Taylor, and grandbaby on the way; stepmother, Joan; her siblings, Sherie, Rod, Randy, Amy, Rick, Rhonda, Heidi, Holly, Eugene "J.R.", Charlene, Cathy; special friend and cousin, Brenda; best friend and sister-in-law, Lisa; Aunt Patty; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jim (Lil) Ainsworth; and mother, Kathy (PeeWee) Barbeau.

A private family service will be held. Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303, to the attention of Deb Taylor's family and they will be forwarded on.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
