1954 - 2019
Debra Cornelius Obituary
Debra Cornelius

Oneida - Debra S. Cornelius, 65, of Oneida, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 21, 1954, daughter of the late Clayton and Arletta (Cornelius) Cornelius.

Debbie was a member of Oneida United Methodist Church.

She worked at Bay Valley Foods for 35 years until retiring in 2016.

She enjoyed watching the Packers, having cookouts, and most importantly gatherings with the family.

Debbie is survived by her sisters: Christine Stevens and Sandy Stevens; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Allan, Russel, Roxana "Annie", Clayton Jr., and Eleanora.

In following Debbie's wishes, her funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in the Oneida Methodist Cemetery. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to Debbie's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Special thanks to her nieces and nephews: Aleanora, Arletta, Tyler, Jesse, Travis, and Lance for the wonderful care you gave to Debbie during her final days. We would also like to thank: Evelyn Elm, Eldred and Becky Nicholas, Oneida Health Center, Pastor Donsu Lee, Bellin Cancer Team, Unity Hospice, and all the others that helped Debbie, for your care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
