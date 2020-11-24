Debra "Debbie" DeGrand
Eaton - Debra "Debbie" A. DeGrand, 64, Eaton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 with family by her side following a courageous battle with pain for years. She was born in Green Bay on January 6, 1956 to the late Joseph J. and Doris A. (Chefdore) Felix. She graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1974. Deb had a huge passion and determination to become a Registered Nurse. In 1991 Debbie was in a very severe car accident but still managed to continue with her education and became an RN in 1994. On July 15, 1995 she married Ronald "Ron" A. DeGrand in Eaton. Deb had a heart of gold. She was always willing to be a shoulder to lean on and a listening ear. "Gabbing" on the phone came as a natural talent. Over the years, Debbie spent countless hours connecting with her dear friend, Chris Renard. She was an animal lover and held a very special bond with the family dog, Molly. Debbie enjoyed stock car races and camping when she was well. Debbie's grandchildren were her world. She had so much joy taking care of her first grandson, Carson, for his first three years. Spending time with family overshadowed everything else.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Ron; five children, Brandon (Nicki) Jerovetz, Danielle (Tyler) DuChateau, Ryan (Carissa Baldwin) DeGrand, Jenelle Kintgen, Jessica (Nate Arts) Macco; eight grandchildren, Carson, Liam, Ryker, Skylar, Kolyn, Kolton, Madelyn and Jasmine; one brother, Jim Felix; brothers in law and sisters in law, Dan DeGrand, Larry DeGrand, Jean Conard, Mark (Terry) DeGrand; nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by one son, Chad Weber; her maternal grandparents, Louie and Leona Chefdore; her father in law and mother in law, Harold and Irma DeGrand; brothers in law and sisters in law, Darold (Pam) DeGrand, Marilyn DeGrand, Steve Conard.
Friends may call 9:00 to 10:45 am on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Sugarbush. Funeral 11:00 am on Monday at the church with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Burial in Fort Howard Cemetery, Green Bay.
Covid-19 virus precaution is strongly advised by wearing a face covering, social distancing and hand sanitizing.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the DeGrand Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
A note of thanks is extended to the staff of Rennes Health and Rehab in De Pere and Compassus Hospice for taking such great care of our precious Mom!