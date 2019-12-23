|
Debra L. Spoehr
Debra "Debbie" Spoehr, 66, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on January 14, 1953, to Wayne and Beverly (Peterson) Spoehr. She was joined by two brothers Philip and Alan Spoehr.
Debbie lived a long and courageous life and was cared for by many special people. We want to thank all of those who have cared for her during her 66 years of life, Brewster Village, The Swamp House, Innovative Services, Community Care, The nursing staff at Theda Care Regional Medical Center 5th floor and most recently New Horizons. You are all very special people and we appreciate all the care, kindness and love shown to Debbie over the years. Debbie is now at peace.
Debbie is survived by her mother Beverly Peterson, brothers Phil (Chuck Larson) and Alan (Mary Seefeldt) Spoehr, nieces Alyssa (Ryan) Chapman and Jacey (Aaron) Benzing, nephew Aaron (Amanda) Spoehr, great-nephews Chase and Miles Chapman, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton with Pastor Aaron Rosenau officiating. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Debbie will be interred at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019