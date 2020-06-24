Debra Landwehr
Green Bay - Debra Landwehr passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in her family's loving embrace, after a long illness. She was born on March 10, 1958 in Green Bay to Vernon L. and Carol A. (Perrigoue) Landwehr. She attended MacArthur Elementary and graduated from West De Pere High School.
As a young woman, Deb was proud of her independence and would bike or bus all over the community. Her favorite hobbies included sewing and crafting and she made many gifts for family and friends. Deb also made friends easily and was a favorite companion at her Mason Manor apartment and assisted living facilities. Her Christian faith and Bible study brought her through many health challenges.
She is survived by her mother, Carol; her brothers and sisters and their families: Douglas (Nanette Nelson) Landwehr; Scott (Renee) Landwehr and their children, Dr. Christina (Adam) Finken and son, Hannah (Brandon) Pepin and family, and Zachariah Landwehr; Dr. Sandra Landwehr; Cindy (Frank) Kocken and their children Sarah (Matt) Klapps and family, Melissa (Jon) Linzmeier and family, Cory (Candace) Kocken and family, and Emily (Jesse) Dickert and family; as well as many other cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Vern; and her grandparents, Jerry and Ida Perrigoue and Emma and Paul Landwehr.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. The Memorial Service will be held at noon Friday at the funeral home. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Interment will be at Fort Howard Cemetery in Green Bay. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
Deb's family would like to thank her many caregivers at Bornemann Senior Communities, Lakeland Care Inc. and Bellin Health.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.