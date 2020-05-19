|
|
Debra Thiry
Debra Jean (Palubicki) Thiry, 66, De Pere, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 following complications of a heart surgery. The daughter of Donald and Ruth (Christens) Palubicki was born on July 19, 1953.
Debra grew up the oldest of five siblings. She had lifelong friends from St. Agnes Grade School and graduated from Southwest High School with the Class of 1971. Deb went on to earn a Medical Assistant Degree from NWTC.
On December 6, 1975, Debra married James Thiry at St. Boniface Church in De Pere. Together they raised two wonderful children, who definitely kept her on her toes.
For years, Deb worked at Cub Foods and later Curves, where she made many lifelong friends. She was a member of the Concerned Hearts Foundation and volunteered at Bellin Hospital. She also volunteered at De Pere Christian Outreach and years ago distributed communion at St. Joseph and Our Lady of Lourdes.
Deb enjoyed shopping, traveling, camping, boating and scrapbooking. She was a very proud grandmother of four and loved to spoil them all.
Debra is survived by her parents, Donald and Ruth; husband, Jim; children, Melissa (Alan) Tesoro and Michael (Laura Wollitz) Thiry; and grandchildren James, Vivienne, Lilly and Charlotte. She is further survived by her siblings; Laurie (Tom) Paulsen, Doug (Vicki) Palubicki, Mary Jo (Tom) Caffrey and Paul (Michelle) Palubicki; mother-in-law, Dorothy Thiry; siblings-in-law; as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Ira Thiry; brothers-in-law Michael Byrne and Fred Punzel; and other extended family members.
Due to current regulations, visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be for immediate family only. At 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, the service will be streamed online at www.vfs.bio/debra-thiry.
In lieu of flowers, please share a smile with someone and consider a donation to Concerned Hearts at Bellin.org in Debra's name. Deb was always sharing smiles with everyone she met.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Thiry family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020