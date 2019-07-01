Debra "Deb" Timmons



Green Bay - Debra "Deb" Timmons, 54, of Green Bay and formerly of Superior, WI, departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, June 29, 2019 at. St. Vincent Hospital.



Deb was born on June 13, 1965 in Minneapolis, MN daughter of the late Arthur Berndt and Madelyn and Jack Mason. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She worked in the Mental Health at the Gathering Place and found her career very rewarding. Deb was an avid Packer fan.



She is survived by three children: Heidi (Gary) Wendt, Michael Quam, and Christopher Quam. She also leaves three brothers: Larry (Debbie) Boyer, Darrel Berndt, and Dale (Jolynne) Berndt. Deb also leaves her grandchildren: Nicole, Victoria, Kylie, Reniya, Owen, Sydney, Jakyle, Rihanna, Kenslie, and Miles; along with a great grandson, Colton and an aunt, Mary Engelbrektson.. Deb also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her aunt, Sharon Hawkins.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:30 PM in the funeral home. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 1 to July 2, 2019