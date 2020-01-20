Services
Oconto - DeCoursin Family, Katherine, 35, Jeri Leigh, 15, Dalton-Joe, 13 and Nicholas Jr, 11, of Oconto were unexpectedly called away to their Heavenly Home, along with their loving family pet Hagrid on January 17, 2020. They were born in Wisconsin and attended Oconto School. Katherine married Nicholas DeCoursin Sr. on August 3, 2013. The couple resided in Oconto and had 3 wonderful children, Jeri, Dalton-Joe and Nicholas. Katherine worked at Saputo in Lena and the children attended Oconto Schools. Kathy enjoyed riding horses and fishing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Jeri enjoyed reading, singing and spending time with her family and her boyfriend Ian. Dalton-Joe enjoyed playing video games and studying astronomy. Nicholas Jr. loved fishing, hunting and working outdoors. The children will forever be remembered for their loving, kind hearted, selfless and generous acts for one another. Kathy will forever be remembered for her big beautiful smile and for being a dedicatedly strong, hardworking, loving mother and wife. They are survived by their loving Husband/Father, Nic Sr., Parents/Grandparents, Donna and Joe Schroeder, Lynda and Richard Monske, and Dale and Schila DeCoursin. Grandparents/Great Grandparents, Alfred Schroeder Jr., Barbara (Cliff) Anderson, Laura Wilson and Lois Pippin. Sister/Aunt, Bethany (Nick Johnson) Schroeder, Brother/Uncle, Bryan (Kota Tober) Schroeder. Brother-In-Law/ Uncle, John (Tammy) DeCoursin, Cousins, Alex and Ayden DeCoursin, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank all of the first responders, law enforcement, fire fighters and medical personnel for their efforts and bravery in this difficult time. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Oconto on January 25th from 9 AM- 2 PM. The service will be at 2 PM with Pastor Daniel Sargent officiating.
- ADVERTISEMENT -