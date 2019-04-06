Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
120 S. Henry St.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
120 S. Henry St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DeLail Alft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeLail G. Alft

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DeLail G. Alft Obituary
DeLail G. Alft

Green Bay - DeLail G. Alft, 95, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 120 S. Henry St., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church with Rev. David Hatch officiating. Burial will take place at the Union Cemetery in Tigerton. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.