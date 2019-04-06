|
DeLail G. Alft
Green Bay - DeLail G. Alft, 95, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 120 S. Henry St., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church with Rev. David Hatch officiating. Burial will take place at the Union Cemetery in Tigerton. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019