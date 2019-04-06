Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
120 S. Henry St.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
120 S. Henry St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DeLail Alft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeLail G. Alft


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DeLail G. Alft Obituary
DeLail G. Alft

Green Bay - DeLail G. Alft, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1924 in Tigerton to the late Lyle and Iva (Verg) Alft. DeLail served his country in the pacific with the United States Navy from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1946. On June 28, 1947, he married Ardis Giese in Shawano, WI. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2014. DeLail cherished the 67 years he spent with the love of his life. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. DeLail liked to play cards, watch and feed birds and also loved a good Manhattan. He enjoyed the time spent with his family and friends at their place on Shawano Lake. DeLail was a hard-working man his entire life and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his sons, Richard (Sally) Alft and Gregory (Judy) Alft; grandchildren, Brian (Erin) Alft, Michelle (Chris) Arnold, Amy Alft, Wendy Roberts, Lyle (Joanna) Alft and Kimberly (special friend, Nick Dombrowski) Alft; 10 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; sisters, Jean Laehn and Fern Henke; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister and brothers-in-law, Carol (Robert) Rotter, Bill Laehn and Henry Henke.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 120 S. Henry St., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church with Rev. David Hatch officiating. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Tigerton. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to Our Saviour Lutheran Church and Unity Hospice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Unity Hospice for all of their care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now