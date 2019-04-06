|
|
DeLail G. Alft
Green Bay - DeLail G. Alft, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1924 in Tigerton to the late Lyle and Iva (Verg) Alft. DeLail served his country in the pacific with the United States Navy from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1946. On June 28, 1947, he married Ardis Giese in Shawano, WI. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2014. DeLail cherished the 67 years he spent with the love of his life. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. DeLail liked to play cards, watch and feed birds and also loved a good Manhattan. He enjoyed the time spent with his family and friends at their place on Shawano Lake. DeLail was a hard-working man his entire life and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his sons, Richard (Sally) Alft and Gregory (Judy) Alft; grandchildren, Brian (Erin) Alft, Michelle (Chris) Arnold, Amy Alft, Wendy Roberts, Lyle (Joanna) Alft and Kimberly (special friend, Nick Dombrowski) Alft; 10 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; sisters, Jean Laehn and Fern Henke; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister and brothers-in-law, Carol (Robert) Rotter, Bill Laehn and Henry Henke.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 120 S. Henry St., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church with Rev. David Hatch officiating. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Tigerton. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to Our Saviour Lutheran Church and Unity Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Unity Hospice for all of their care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019