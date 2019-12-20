Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
517 Kilbourn St.
Kewaunee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Charles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert Charles


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delbert Charles Obituary
Delbert Charles

Kewaunee - Delbert J. Charles, age 82 of Kewaunee passed away on Friday December 20, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1937 to the late Randall and Marie (DeDecker) Charles.

He graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School and was a 1955 graduate of Kewaunee High School. He married Louise Swintosky February 11, 1956 at St. Hedwig Church in East Krok.

Delbert worked at Proctor and Gamble for thirty-one years retiring in 1994. He enjoyed twenty five years of retirement hobby farming, hunting, supporting local sports teams, feeding and watching deer and turkeys in his back yard.

He was an active life long member of Holy Rosary Parish.

Survivors include Louise, his wife of sixty-three years; three children: Barbara Pribek, Meridan, ID; Jeffrey Charles, Maribel, WI; Lawrence (Ann) Charles, Kewaunee; nine grandchildren; three sisters: Delva (Joe) Bouril, Kewaunee; Deanne (Wayne) Zuege, Kewaunee; Donna (Bruce) Kieckbusch, Mishicot. Also survived by numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Tony and Alice Swintosky.

Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 23 at Holy Rosary Church, 517 Kilbourn St. Kewaunee until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Alvin Amadi at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -