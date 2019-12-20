|
Delbert Charles
Kewaunee - Delbert J. Charles, age 82 of Kewaunee passed away on Friday December 20, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1937 to the late Randall and Marie (DeDecker) Charles.
He graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School and was a 1955 graduate of Kewaunee High School. He married Louise Swintosky February 11, 1956 at St. Hedwig Church in East Krok.
Delbert worked at Proctor and Gamble for thirty-one years retiring in 1994. He enjoyed twenty five years of retirement hobby farming, hunting, supporting local sports teams, feeding and watching deer and turkeys in his back yard.
He was an active life long member of Holy Rosary Parish.
Survivors include Louise, his wife of sixty-three years; three children: Barbara Pribek, Meridan, ID; Jeffrey Charles, Maribel, WI; Lawrence (Ann) Charles, Kewaunee; nine grandchildren; three sisters: Delva (Joe) Bouril, Kewaunee; Deanne (Wayne) Zuege, Kewaunee; Donna (Bruce) Kieckbusch, Mishicot. Also survived by numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Tony and Alice Swintosky.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 23 at Holy Rosary Church, 517 Kilbourn St. Kewaunee until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Alvin Amadi at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019