Delbert WallgrenCrivitz - Delbert Anton Wallgren, age 77, of Crivitz passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born to the late Anton and Edna Wallgren on June 22, 1942. He graduated from Crivitz High School in 1960. After school he married the love of his life Cynthia Kertesz on September 23, 1961. He worked at Ansul Fire Protection for over 38 years until retiring in May of 2003. He loved working in his yard, golfing and watching his grandchildren play sports. He also enjoyed going on Corvette rides with Cynthia. Delbert had a great devotion for his late wife whom he visited every day. He is survived by his two children Tod (Elizabeth) Wallgren and Marnie Wallgren. Six grandchildren Ross, Grant Wallgren, Courtney, Payton, Taylor and Chandler Kaldenberg. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years Cynthia Wallgren and one brother John Wallgren. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz on June 17th from 3-7 pm. The service will be at 7 pm with Pastor Jonathan Zietlow officiating. Delbert will be laid to rest on June 18th at 11 am at the Forest Home Cemetery in Crivitz. The family would like to express great appreciation to the nurses at Aurora hospital in Green Bay, Dr. Thom, Christy Brown NP, and most of all his devoted nurse at Da Vita, Linda Kamps. Tod and Marnie would like to sincerely thank Del's nephew, Jason Weiss, for being by his side over the years. Jason affectionately referred to Del as "OT" (old timer). We know Jason is going to miss his daily phone conversations and his passenger for their many adventures (J&D services is now out of business).