Delbert Wallgren
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert Wallgren

Crivitz - Delbert Anton Wallgren, age 77, of Crivitz passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born to the late Anton and Edna Wallgren on June 22, 1942. He graduated from Crivitz High School in 1960. After school he married the love of his life Cynthia Kertesz on September 23, 1961. He worked at Ansul Fire Protection for over 38 years until retiring in May of 2003. He loved working in his yard, golfing and watching his grandchildren play sports. He also enjoyed going on Corvette rides with Cynthia. Delbert had a great devotion for his late wife whom he visited every day. He is survived by his two children Tod (Elizabeth) Wallgren and Marnie Wallgren. Six grandchildren Ross, Grant Wallgren, Courtney, Payton, Taylor and Chandler Kaldenberg. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years Cynthia Wallgren and one brother John Wallgren. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz on June 17th from 3-7 pm. The service will be at 7 pm with Pastor Jonathan Zietlow officiating. Delbert will be laid to rest on June 18th at 11 am at the Forest Home Cemetery in Crivitz. The family would like to express great appreciation to the nurses at Aurora hospital in Green Bay, Dr. Thom, Christy Brown NP, and most of all his devoted nurse at Da Vita, Linda Kamps. Tod and Marnie would like to sincerely thank Del's nephew, Jason Weiss, for being by his side over the years. Jason affectionately referred to Del as "OT" (old timer). We know Jason is going to miss his daily phone conversations and his passenger for their many adventures (J&D services is now out of business).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Service
07:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
801 George Street
Crivitz, WI 54114
715-854-7460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved