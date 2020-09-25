Delores "Lovey" (Maus) JeanquartGreen Bay - Delores "Lovey" (Maus) Jeanquart, 91, Green Bay, passed away September 24, 2020. Born October 20, 1928, she is the daughter of the late Arthur and Marie Maus. She graduated from West High School class of 1946. Delores married Clarence Jeanquart on August 19, 1947, in St Josephs in Oneida and he preceded her in death on November 5, 1994. She was a long time member and volunteer at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Delores was a wonderful lady who was very helpful and she always enjoyed gardening-especially flowers. A highlight for her was spending time with her family, many nieces, nephews, and friends.She is survived by her siblings, Patricia Van Donsel, Gary and Charlene Maus, Darlene and Mark Sconzert, Sharon and Spence Linder, Glenn and Judy Maus; nieces, nephews, cousins, and especially the Godchildren.Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; mother and father-in-law, Henry and Hattie Jeanquart; sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Leo Diederich; sister, Marlene Cossey; brother-in-law, Merlyn Van Donsel; sister, Sister Mary Arthur; brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Viola Maus; sister-in-law, Arlene Kinnard; brother-in-law, Lawrence Jeanquart.Due to Covid-19 the family will be holding private family services. Entombment at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers please direct any expressions of sympathy to a local food pantry.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Singh, The McCormick Home, and Unity Hospice.