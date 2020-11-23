Delores K. Gerczak
Howard - Delores K. Gerczak, 95, Howard resident, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1925 in the town of Eaton to the late Joseph and Catherine (Piontek) Polasik. Delores was a 1943 graduate of Green Bay East High School. On May 17, 1947 she married Alvin Gerczak at SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, he preceded her in death on May 15, 2011.
Delores was very involved with all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives. She had a unique special relationship with each of them. She recently celebrated her 95th birthday and her family had a goal of her receiving 95 birthday cards, to their surprise, Delores received 134 birthday cards. Delores could not be more grateful for the thoughtfulness of this gesture by her family and friends. Delores enjoyed playing cards, especially sheepshead and poker and traveling. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Howard, the Christian Mothers and Athletic Boosters at St John the Baptist.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Bruce) Kaponya, Debbie (Ivan) Meyer, Randy (Julie) Gerczak and Mike (Sandy) Gerczak; grandchildren, Michelle (Britt) Husman, Jason (Sonya) Meyer, Stephanie Kaponya, Erica Kaponya, Mitch (Tamara) Gerczak, Tyler (Victoria) Gerczak, Katie Gerczak, Mollie (Jeff) Mekash and Ashley (Tim) Bloom; great-grandchildren, Courtney Meyer, Lilly Bloom, Madi Bloom, Elizabeth Husman, Cooper Mekash, Corbin Alvin Mekash, Brooke Husman, Josie Gerczak, Cutter Mekash, William Gerczak, Emmeline Gerczak, Kai Kaponya and Georgianna Gerczak; sister, Loretta Gilling; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Dorothy) Gerczak, Betty Gerczak, Jeanine Gerczak and Tony Gierczak; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Peter (Elsie) Polasik, Alfonse (Mary) Polasik and Henry (Esther) Polasik; sisters and brothers-in-law, Isabelle (Ralph) Schweitzer, Ann (Walter) Dequaine and LaVerne (Edward) Patek; and infant sister, Mary Jane Polasik.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will take place. To view the livestream, please visit the St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish Facebook page on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be sent to: Proko-Wall Funeral Home, C/O Delores Gerczak Family, 1630 E. Mason St., Green Bay, WI 54302.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice and Dr. Steven Bollom for their special care and compassion. Also, a heartfelt thank you to her neighbors and friends, Faye and Ralph Klasen, Pat and Judy Sprangers and Chris Tilque for all that they did.