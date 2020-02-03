|
Delores Massart
Forestville - Delores M. Massart, 89, of Forestville WI passed away on February 1, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1930 to the late John and Mabel (Martin) Charles. She married Harold Massart on September 27, 1950 in Brussels. She and her husband farmed together. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2018. She enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for them. She also enjoyed going to garage sales, square dancing, and making her famous chili.
Delores is survived by her children Gary (Kathy) Massart, Ronald (Leah Ann) Massart, and Mike (Ineke) Massart; grandchildren Jodi, Alysia, Ashley (fiancé Chad), Missy, Tiffany (Scott), Autumn (James), Brian (Kelsey), Stef, Lex, and Caroline (fiancé Kyle); great-grandchildren Christopher, Jason, Aubrey, and Caiden. She is also survived by one brother Bobby (special friend Jean); sisters-in-law Helen, Janet, and Phyllis; as well as nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold; an infant son; her parents John and Mabel; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Lucy Massart, as well as in-laws.
A private family service will take place on Wednesday from 10-11 am at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, Casco. Entombment will follow at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be shared at www.wiersnermassart.com. A special thank-you to daughter-in-law Ineke, and Unity Hospice staff Jamie, Crystal, and Jenny for the exceptional care given to Delores.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020