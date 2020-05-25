|
Delores Zimmer
Allouez - Delores June Zimmer, 87, Allouez, died Sunday May 24, 2020. She was born June 25, 1932 to the late Gustave and Barbara (Slavik) Schingeck in Marinette, WI. She attended Marinette High School, and Marinette County Normal Teacher's College.
When her cousin Buddy was leaving for Korea, Delores requested he set her up with a tall, blonde, and blue-eyed soldier as a pen pal. Buddy became friends with John Zimmer in Korea, and he began writing Delores. John let Delores know that yes, he was blonde with blue eyes, but not very tall. This did not dissuade either one and a courtship by letter writing continued. John was injured in Korea and sent to the VA Hospital in Milwaukee, WI where Delores was able to meet him for the first-time face to face. John was in a full body cast, but this did not stop him from proposing to Delores. John was fitted for a less bulky body cast and given the day out of the hospital on January 30, 1954 to marry Delores at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marinette. Soon after he was discharged, Delores became his care giver and they moved on with their married lives. Delores's working career brought her many places and was able to meet many people. She was a grade school teacher, worked retail at the first Kmart in Green Bay, a receptionist at various Green Bay companies, staff assistant at Lombardi Middle and Southwest High Schools. The family then moved to Okemos, MI and she joined Okemos High School with various duties. She moved on to MSU and worked in the Department of Psychiatry. Upon returning to Green Bay, Delores worked in banking and ended her working life at Independent Printing after more than ten years of service retiring at age 78.
She loved baking and cooking for family. She passed on her love of cookbooks to her daughters which has become their reading pleasure. Delores was a talented seamstress. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, knitting, teaching her grandson Curt to draw, watercolor painting, and spending as much time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other extended family members as possible.
She is survived by her children; Christine Pomprowitz, James Zimmer, Paula (Robert) Driessnack, and Nora (Paul) Jones. Her grandchildren; Curt (Heather) Pomprowitz, Joe (Andrea) Zimmer, Kimberly Zimmer, Ashley Zimmer, Melissa Driessnack, Amanda Driessnack, Kaitlyn Driessnack, and Daniel Jones. Her great grandchildren; Jacob, Madilynn, Brandon, Brent, Makayla, Makenna, Abigail, and Rory. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2014, her son-in-law Ron Pomprowitz, her parents, mother- and father-in-law, her sister Mary Jane (John) Klein, and John's brothers and sisters and their spouses, as well as other family members.
Friends may visit after 4:00PM Saturday May 30, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 7:00PM. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the at alzfdn.org. in her memory.
Delores's family would like to thank the entire staff of Angel's Touch Assisted Living for their excellent care of their mother, along with the special care provided by Beth Vandenburg and family friend Karen Jerovetz. To view the live stream of the service please go to www.vfs.bio/delores-zimmer at 7:00PM.
To be safe during the Covid Pandemic, please respect social distances and masks.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 25 to May 29, 2020