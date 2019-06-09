Services Newcomer Funeral Home 340 S Monroe Ave Green Bay , WI 54301 920-432-4841 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Cornerstone Foundation Hall, Green Bay Botanical Gardens Resources More Obituaries for Dena Collier Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dena Collier

1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Dena Collier



Ashwaubenon - Dena (Bohlssen) Collier of Ashwaubenon died on June 3, 2019 with her family by her side after battling ovarian cancer since 2014. She was born in Fond du Lac to Ralph and Esther Bohlssen on January 17, 1955. After a short time in Eau Claire she grew up in Oshkosh. She was united in marriage to Jeff Collier on December 27, 1975. They lived in the Neenah-Menasha area until a move to Ashwaubenon in 2015.



Dena's grandchildren, both near and far, were the greatest joy in her life. Any time spent with any of them was time well spent. She enjoyed the outdoors, sports, traveling, and adventures but her real and abiding passions were her family and friends. Time spent with them was the best. Among the best family times were those days together at the cottage on Arbutus Lake, beginning in 1986.



Dena worked as a Medical Technologist at Theda Clark for 36 years and then at Options Lab for 3 years until complete retirement in 2016. She enjoyed Wednesday morning volunteering at St. Joe's Food Program in Menasha since 2006. Dena always had a passion for serving others and formed many special relationships along the way.



She is survived by her husband Jeff; a daughter Kirstin (Tom) Krause and grandchildren Jordan, Jackson, and Kennedy Krause, Suamico; a son Todd (Rachel) Collier and grandchildren Evelyn and Isabel Collier, Woodbury MN; a brother Steve (Sue) Bohlssen, Omro; sisters Deb (Steve) Meixensperger, Kaukauna; Darci (Mark) Matulle, Oshkosh; and Kari Malek, Ft. Atkinson; nephews and nieces Brian (Amy) Meixensperger, Lisa (Todd) Sanders, Erin (Jim) Diedrick, Clayton Matulle, Kyle Norton, Sarah Malek and their children Max Meixensperger, Caylee and Kiara Sanders, and Jenna, Ashley and Jack Diedrick.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Esther Bohlssen.



The family would like add a special thank you to the many friends and family for the outpouring of support. The many visits, meals provided, and messages were comforting during the difficult weeks. The family would also like to thank Fox Valley Hematology and Oncology, Bellin Cancer Team, and Unity Hospice for the thoughtful and sincere care provided to her.



A Celebration of Life will be open at the Cornerstone Foundation Hall from 2:00-6:00 pm at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens on Friday, June 14, 2019. Guests will be welcome to share in memories with one another, walk the gardens, and enjoy a light meal.



In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, any gifts will be donated to the Saint Joseph Food Program.



Dena was not afraid to die, just afraid to not live.



To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2019