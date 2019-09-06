|
|
Denis Francis Maloney
Green Bay - On Tuesday, September 4, Denis Francis Maloney, 93, went to be with his beloved Mercedes and now they're dancing in heaven with their eternal father. Denis was born on May 11, 1926, to the late George and Catherine (Karbowski) Maloney. He attended East High School before proudly serving his country during WWII with the United States Navy from 1943-1946. While on tour he served on the U.S.S. Bowers Destroyer Escort Ship at the age of 17 as a Coxswain. He returned and graduated high school with his younger brother at Central High School. He met the love of his life, Mercedes Basten, while working at Dean's Ice Cream Shop while he was on leave, sporting his Navy uniform. Denis married Mercedes after he returned from WWII on May 12, 1948. Together, Denis and Mercedes had 5 beautiful children, whom he loved dearly. Denis's faith was very important to him, he was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and previous member of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. He was an active member and past post commander of the VFW Auxiliary Bellevue Post 9677. Over the years, he attended many naval reunions. Denis enjoyed being with his family, especially up at the cottage beating us all at cribbage. He also enjoyed playing with his grand- doggies, Peanut, Brownie, Ginger, and Chloe. Above all, he loved dancing with his sweetheart.
Denis will be greatly missed by his; children, Linda Allen (life partner, Debra Roulette), Denis "Butch" A. Maloney (life partner, Laura Murphy), Jay (Vicki) Maloney, Lisa (Dan Lardinois) Maloney-Lardinois; grandchildren; Shawn (Kari) Maloney, Toni Lee Maloney, Krista (Miles) Cornell, Kendra (Jessica) Ribish, Kellyn (Danny) De Grave, Kaden Maloney, Nicole Lardinois, Joshua (Coleen) Lardinois; great-grandchildren, Brody, Braxton, and Brittyn Cornell, Rayna and Nash DeGrave; Jackson and Rileigh Jo Lardinois, Jayden Lewis; brother, Clayton Maloney; sister, Joyce Oldenburg and sister-in-law, Judy Basten. He is further survived by many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Marisa; siblings, Emmons (Eloise) Maloney, Fr. George Maloney and Vernus (Charmion) Maloney, Rita Maloney, and Jerry Oldenburg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jackie (Vern) Lamberg, Gary Basten , Janice (Kenny) Baye.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. VFW Auxiliary Post 9677 and Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Dr., Monday, September 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Robert Rhyner officiating. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019