Denis P. Hujet



Denis P. Hujet, age 65, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Denis was born June 4th, 1955 to Roy and Patricia Hujet.



He will be greatly missed by his two daughters Amy Jo and Nicole (Jason Kelsey), his eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, his two brothers Jerry, Buck(Marge), aunts and uncles, his good friends Snow, Dean and John, and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life Cindy Rocheleau, his brother Steve and his parents Pat and Roy Hujet,.



The family wishes to give a special thanks to Unity Hospice of De Pere for giving Denis such wonderful care and comfort during his last days, especially his nurse Brenda and CNA Ann.









