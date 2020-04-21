|
Denise M. Lenz
Green Bay - Denise M. Lenz, 97, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1922 in Crandon, WI to the late Robert C. and Emma A. (Borchardt) Baker.
On June 28, 1947, Denise was united in marriage to Elmer "Red" Lenz. He preceded her in death in February, 1988. After raising her children, Denise worked for Prange Way in the Fabric Department. She was a wonderful seamstress. Denise was a member at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, as well a volunteer at Bellin Memorial Hospital, San Luis Nursing Home, and Woodside Lutheran Nursing Home. In her younger years she enjoyed camping, and was still bowling until she was 88 years old!
Denise is survived by her children: Gary (Mary) Lenz, the Philippines; Susan (Dave) Van Rens, Buckeye, AZ; Denise (Pete) Smith, Appleton; daughter-in-law, Barb Wendt, Green Bay; 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer "Red" Lenz; her son, Bob Lenz; her parents; two brothers, Robert and Leo "Chum" Lenz; and an infant sister, Inez.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Thank you to the kind and compassionate staffs of Unity Hospice and Woodside Manor II for their wonderful care of Denise.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020