1/1
Denise M. Lenz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise M. Lenz

Green Bay - Denise M. Lenz, 97, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1922 in Crandon, WI to the late Robert C. and Emma A. (Borchardt) Baker.

On June 28, 1947, Denise was united in marriage to Elmer "Red" Lenz. He preceded her in death in February, 1988. After raising her children, Denise worked for Prange Way in the Fabric Department. She was a wonderful seamstress. Denise was a member at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, as well a volunteer at Bellin Memorial Hospital, San Luis Nursing Home, and Woodside Lutheran Nursing Home. In her younger years she enjoyed camping, and was still bowling until she was 88 years old!

Denise is survived by her children: Gary (Mary) Lenz, the Philippines; Susan (Dave) Van Rens, Buckeye, AZ; Denise (Pete) Smith, Appleton; daughter-in-law, Barb Wendt, Green Bay; 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer "Red" Lenz; her son, Bob Lenz; her parents; two brothers, Robert and Leo "Chum" Lenz; and an infant sister, Inez.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum, 2770 Bay Settlement Rd., at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 18. Masks are required as well as maintaining social distancing. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

Thank you to the kind and compassionate staffs of Unity Hospice and Woodside Manor II for their wonderful care of Denise.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved