Denise Opper
Denise Opper

Green Bay - Denise Opper, 85, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on September 17, 1934, in De Pere to George and Marcelline (Van Enkenvoort) Whitman.

Denise was a 1953 graduate of Appleton West High School. She was a waitress for a long time at Sammy's Pizza. Denise enjoyed the people she met and built relationships with many of her customers. She married Collins Opper on August 22, 1959. Together they had five children.

Denise was an avid bingo player and loved the casino. She loved to play cards and was a big Packer and Brewer fan. Family and friends were very important to her; she was very social. Denise was very generous and loving.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Sue) Opper and Susan Evans; grandchildren, Ryan (Liz) Pagel, Kyle Pagel, and Jessica Reis; her siblings, Karen (Wayne) Kruse and George (Teri) Whitman; and niece, Vicky (Raymond) Wozniak.

Denise was preceded in death by her husband, Collins Opper; three of her children, Sandra Fleming, Steven Opper and William Opper; her parents; and two siblings, Ronald Whitman and Noreen Smith.

A private family service will be held. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BaneyFuneralHome.com.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Denise's niece, Vicky for her time, care and great compassion given to Denise.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
