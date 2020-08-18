Dennis A. Schultz
Ashwaubenon - Dennis A. Schultz, 81, Ashwaubenon, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1939 in Shawano, to Harry and Beatrice (Mueller) Schultz. He graduated from Clintonville High School in 1957. On August 5, 1958, Dennis married Ardeen Born in Clintonville. Dennis served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1964. They then lived in Appleton where Dennis ran the Clark gas station and became the regional manager for Clark. They then moved to Green Bay where Dennis was employed as a truck driver for Halron Oil Company for 29 years and later worked at Copps Foods and St. Vincent Hospital. Dennis was an avid reader of old westerns and crime mysteries. He enjoyed playing cribbage and sheepshead. Dennis liked watching his granddaughters play softball. He loved to spoil his grandchildren and grand-dogs. In his later years he could be found walleye fishing. Dennis was a master old fashioned mixer and enjoyed being the neighborhood watchman.
Dennis is survived by Ardeen, his wife of 62 years; #1 son, Wade (Lynn) Schultz; #1 daughter, Tracey (Jeff) Martinson of Green Bay; five granddaughters, Kayla Schultz (Tyler V.), Katie Schultz (Tyler M.), Abigail Martinson, Jennica Martinson, and Brianna Martinson; sister Carol (Ron) Harder of Neenah; lifelong friends since kindergarten, Jerry and Barbara Hildeman of Darboy; a niece, nephews, other family members and friends; and three grand-dogs, Moose, Rustin, and Ash.
He was preceded in death by Harry and Beatrice Schultz (parents), Leo and Melda Born (father-in-law and mother-in-law), Roy Schultz (brother), Bonnie Schultz (infant sister), and Diane and Butch Arndt (sister and brother-in-law).
Private family services were held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, with Rev. Jeff Fricke officiating. Dennis has been laid to rest at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Dennis' family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Woodside Lutheran Home, including Pastor Steve Apfel and Jenna Peters. We thank Dr. Scott Hunt and Dr. Kevin Sandmire for their care and compassion. Also, thank you to Dennis and Ardeen's wonderful neighbors for all of their assistance and friendship over the years.