Dennis Allard
Suamico - Dennis F. Allard, formerly of Allouez, passed away on December 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 16, 1948 to the late Gene and Alma (Van Nelson) Allard. He graduated from Premontre High School and University of Wisconsin Green Bay. Dennis served his country during the Vietnam War as a Green Beret in the United States Army. On June 3, 1972, Dennis married Joanne Quever and were happily married for 27 years until her passing in 1999. When Dennis was well, he enjoyed being active, cycling Wisconsin with his son, Matt, many travel adventures with his close friends and his philanthropy. He was giving of himself, volunteering at the homeless shelter, the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and Vietnam Veterans of America. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his son, Matt (Holly) Allard, special friend, Cheryl Long, brothers, Berwyn, Curt (Sara Beernsten) and Scott (Cindy) Allard, sister, Sharon Biermann and many close friends and extended family.
Preceding Dennis in death are his parents, his wife, Joanne, sister in law, Mary Allard and brother in law, Mark Biermann.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere, beginning at 12:00pm until 3:00pm when a memorial service will be held.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Rennes Nursing Home for the care and compassion given to Dennis over the last few years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020