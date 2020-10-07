Dennis Bolssen
Green Bay - Dennis Bolssen, 71, Green Bay, died Sunday morning, October 4, 2020, at a Green Bay nursing home following a long illness. The son of William Sr. and Charlotte Bolssen was born January 27, 1949. Dennis married Helen (Jaworski) Przybylski in Green Bay; she preceded him in death on December 5, 2009. He worked as a custodian at Oneida Bingo and Casino for several years. Dennis enjoyed collecting all sorts of things with the intent to fix them up; a lot of times that was wishful thinking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include step children: Thomas Sr. (Jennifer) Przybylski, Pulaski, Darlene Dalton, Green Bay, Diane Vandenberg, Clintonville; step son-in-law, Mike Drzewiecki, Pulaski; 12 step grandchildren: Dan, Jeff, and Andy, Amy, Crystal, and Brian, Greg and Ken, Chase, Felicia, Annmarie, and Thomas Jr.; 10 step great-grandchildren; three brothers: Bill, Bob, and Pete Bolssen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and one step daughter, Bonnie Drzewiecki.
Private family committal will take place in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery, Pulaski.
