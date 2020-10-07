1/1
Dennis Bolssen
1949 - 2020
Dennis Bolssen

Green Bay - Dennis Bolssen, 71, Green Bay, died Sunday morning, October 4, 2020, at a Green Bay nursing home following a long illness. The son of William Sr. and Charlotte Bolssen was born January 27, 1949. Dennis married Helen (Jaworski) Przybylski in Green Bay; she preceded him in death on December 5, 2009. He worked as a custodian at Oneida Bingo and Casino for several years. Dennis enjoyed collecting all sorts of things with the intent to fix them up; a lot of times that was wishful thinking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include step children: Thomas Sr. (Jennifer) Przybylski, Pulaski, Darlene Dalton, Green Bay, Diane Vandenberg, Clintonville; step son-in-law, Mike Drzewiecki, Pulaski; 12 step grandchildren: Dan, Jeff, and Andy, Amy, Crystal, and Brian, Greg and Ken, Chase, Felicia, Annmarie, and Thomas Jr.; 10 step great-grandchildren; three brothers: Bill, Bob, and Pete Bolssen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and one step daughter, Bonnie Drzewiecki.

Private family committal will take place in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery, Pulaski.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Bolssen family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
