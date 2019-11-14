|
Dennis C. McKeefry
Green Bay - Dennis C. McKeefry, 70, of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1949 to the late LaVerne and Arlene (Burmeister) McKeefry in Green Bay, WI. He grew up working on his families' farms in Pulaski, where he attended high school. In his spare time, Dennis enjoyed working on cars and racing. He liked raising Siberian Huskies and Samoyeds with his first wife Kathleen Kujawa. Together they owned KeyFree Kennels. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved each and every one of them deeply. Dennis opened his home to extended family Laurie Murray.
Dennis is survived by his five children: Brenda, Dean, Billie Jo, Dwayne (deceased), Darren, and Debra; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; his brothers and sisters: Roy, Randy, Susan (deceased), Gary, Tina, and Glen. Dennis also helped raise three step-children with his second wife, Suzanne Moureau.
Visitation for Dennis will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay, WI, 54301) from 2pm-4pm. A memorial service will follow at 4pm. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019