Dennis C. "Emil" Wendorff
Richmond - Dennis C. "Emil" Wendorff, age 68 of the Town of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, April 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Emil was born on April 9, 1951 in Shawano, a son of the late Robert and Lucille (Buettner) Wendorff. He attended and graduated from Shawano High School with the class of 1969. He then attended NWTC for a year to study digitation. Emil was skilled in many aspects of the carpentry business. He worked for 25 years drafting building projects for Retail Lumber. He continued in the trade at Contractors Choice as an inside salesperson.
Emil was a lifelong member of St. Jakobi Lutheran Church in the Town of Richmond, and served several terms as the church treasurer. He was among the founding members of the Richmond Thresheree, and a member of the Red River Sportsman's Club. Emil was also a founder in the family maple syrup business, Back Forty Sugar Shack, LLC. He enjoyed researching his family genealogy and deer hunting in the "back forty", where he shot a buck this past year.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Nancy Thelen of Shawano, Jim (Marlene) Wendorff of Phoenix, Arizona, and Curt (Margie) Wendorff of Shawano; nieces and nephews, Brad Wendorff and Brenda (Scott) Nielon of Arizona, Becky Owen of Bonduel, and Eric (Kim) Wendorff of Shawano; great-nieces and great-nephews, Amanda, Dale Jr., Abby, Alex, Dayton, Kelsie, and Khloe; and many friends, including his special lifelong friend, Cindy Korth. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sally; and his brother-in-law, Jack Thelen.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services were held. A celebration of Emil's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and plants, the family prefers memorials be made in Emil's name to St. Jakobi Church for the building fund.
Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.
Emil's family would like to thank the staff at ThedaCare Medical Center and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the care they provided.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020