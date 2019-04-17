|
Dennis C. Wilson
Appleton - Dennis C. Wilson, age 48, of Appleton and Marquette, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1970 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Dennis is survived by his wife: Rachel Cloud; his children Mary Catherine Wilson-Carlson, Clarence Cloud, Rebecca Cloud, Sade (Dominique Bishop) Morgan, and John Morgan; his grandchildren: Damarcus Parks, Kaiden Cloud and Akasha Bishop; his mother Brenda Davis; his father Larry (Ramona) Wilson; mother-in-law Raean Ruck; sister Charity Wilson; sister-in-law Anna (Calvin) Thigpen; uncle Clair (Lynn) Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his grand parents Reverend and Annie Mae Wilson.
A Memorial Service for Dennis will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton. Friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Online condolences may be offered at www.btlfuneral.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019