|
|
Dennis Desotell
Green Bay - Dennis Desotell, 68, Green Bay, passed away peacefully December 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on November 16, 1951, he is the son of Eunice and the late Hilary Desotell. He graduated from East High School in 1970 and then enlisted in the United States Navy shortly after where he served a six year term. Dennis worked as a Supervisor at Tufco for fifteen years. He was an animal lover especially birds. Dennis liked the outdoors and enjoyed drawing, model building, and woodworking.
He is survived by his mother, Eunice; five siblings, Susan Day, Thomas Desotell, David (Mary Lou) Desotell, Nancy La Count, John (Kathy) Desotell; his beloved pet parrot Freddy "Fredricka".
Dennis was preceded in death by his father; nephew, David La Count.
Private family services were held.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Angels Touch Assisted Living for their kindness to Dennis and Freddy. Also, a special thanks to Beth Brandenburg, Heather Larock, Patricia Gannon and the A Team.
Please visit malcorefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019