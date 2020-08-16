Dennis Dickinson
Hobart - Dennis Dickinson, 74, passed away on August 15, 2020 due to Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on June 21, 1946 in Milwaukee to Donald and Laura (Cappelletti) Dickinson.
Dennis was a 1964 graduate of West Allis Central High School. He then went onto UW-Madison to earn his Chemical Engineering Degree in 1969. He was recruited by Proctor and Gamble and worked there for 18 years before becoming business partners with Kip Libman at Libman Business Forms (name later changed to Prima Graphics and Prima Data). Over the years he served on multiple community charity organizations.
He married Mary (Caelwaerts) Dickinson on March 6, 1971 at Annunciation Catholic Church.
Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family above all. He was an avid golfer, musky fisherman and a die-hard sports fan, especially for the Wisconsin Badgers.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary; daughters, Beth (Eric) Vick, Whitefish Bay, WI, Anne (Tom Nichols) Dickinson, Elm Grove, WI; proud Papa of Olivia Vick, Grace Nichols and Edie Nichols.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Don Dickinson; and his in-laws, Margaret and Tony Uphill.
Our heartfelt appreciation to Jerry Loritz and Linda Bova for their support and care during this difficult time. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Helping Hands, Home Instead and Heartland Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Lewy Body Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn, GA 30047.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Wednesday August 19th, from 4 - 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, August 20th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2771 Oakwood Drive., from 10 - 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Dennis Dickinson Family.