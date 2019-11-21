Services
Dennis Earl (Denny) Miller

Dennis Earl (Denny) Miller Obituary
Dennis (Denny) Earl Miller

Appleton - Dennis (Denny) Earl Miller of Appleton passed away November 18, 2019. He was born July 29, 1947 to the late Earl and Henrietta Miller.

On May 8th, 1970 he married the love of his life Karen Sue Partlow. Dennis proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his family.

He is survived by 2 daughters, Valerie Garrison and Vicki Miller; 1 son Brad Miller; 1 son-in-law Scott Garrison; 1 daughter-in-law Tasha Miller and 8 grandchildren: Amber Carriveau, Ethan Miller, Thomas Garrison, Benjamin Garrison, Kiara Miller, William Garrison, Colton Miller and Xander ( his little shyster) Miller.

He is preceded in death by his wife Karen and is parents.

To send condolences, visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
