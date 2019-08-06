|
|
Dennis Golueke
Green Bay - Dennis J. Golueke, age 60 of Green Bay, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Green Bay to the late Nicholas and Alberta (Giese) Golueke on August 19, 1958. He graduated from Green Bay East High School with the class of 1976 then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served until 1979. Dennis then went on to receive his Associates Degree in Logistics from NWTC and then work for Durr MEG TEC in De Pere for 39 years. On October 15, 1988, Dennis married Susan Lepak at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Green Bay.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening-especially garlic, photography as well as weekends and vacations on their boat, the "Go Lucky". Dennis was a very generous and giving person with a kind heart and a devoted and loving husband.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Sue Golueke, brother, Alan Golueke, sister, Dianne Kriegel, sister in law, Darlene (Alan) Kraszewski, brothers in law; Donnie (Moni) Lepak, Geno Lepak, Jerry (Jayne) Lepak, Allen (Maria) Lepak and Dean Lepak. He is further survived by nieces and nephews; Bill (Sherri) Kriegel, Joe (Dawn) Kriegel, Andy (Shannon) Kriegel, Jessica (fiancé Chuck) Kriegel, Scott (Sue) Schwartz, Todd (Sarah) Schwartz, Danielle (Rick) Sherman, Kelton Lepak, Alex (Courtney) Lepak, Brady Lepak, Meghan (Charlie) Lepak and Amanda Lepak
Preceding him in death are his parents, in laws, Richard and Lorraine (Rohloff) Lepak, a niece, Lauren Lepak and brother in law, Bill Kriegel.
Family and friends may call at Prince of Peace Parish, 3425 Willow Rd, Green Bay, beginning at 9:00am, Friday, August 9, 2019, until 11:45am, with a Mass of Christian burial to take place at 12:00 (noon) with Fr. Dennis Ryan officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to his Marine Family, to Dr. Brian Burnette, and the staff of Green Bay Oncology and Radiology, to Unity Hospice, especially Justin and to the family and friends who offered their help and assistance with everything and anything we needed, especially Donnie, Jerry, Alan, Bonnie and Jayne.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019